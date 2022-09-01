Ghana's Antoine Semenyo scores against Huddersfield Town

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Antoine Semenyo scored his third league goal of the season for Bristol City FC against Huddersfield Town in the English Championship on Wednesday.



The Black Stars attacker came off the bench to score a brilliant goal in his team's 2-0 win at home.



Nahki Wells scored the opening goal of the game, putting the hosts up 1-0 in the first half, with a superb shot in the 35th minute.



The 22-year-old attacker has scored three goals in three English Championship games for Bristol City FC.



Semenyo debuted with the Ghana national team in a 3-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Madagascar on 1 June 2022.



Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson earlier revealed that he is happy Antoine Semenyo is fully fit and scoring again.