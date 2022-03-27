Ghana 0-0 Nigeria: What did we learn?

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: goal.com

The Super Eagles and the Black Stars found it difficult to score in Kumasi and had to settle for a draw in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier.



Ghana 0-0 Nigeria



It was a cagey encounter in Kumasi on Friday with both sides struggling to break the deadlock as the battle to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar continues.



The Super Eagles resisted the hosts’ threat and they have now all to play for in the return fixture that will take place in Abuja on Tuesday.



We bring you a few talking points from the goalless draw.



Balogun reignites Oyinbo Wall



After missing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations because of an injury, Balogun linked up with William Troost-Ekong to form the ‘Oyinbo Wall’.



He was on top of his game with crucial tackles that started as early as in the 15th minute when he rushed back to stop Ghana’s counter-attack.



Their combo played a key role in neutralising the Black Stars.



Uzoho is the right man to replace Okoye



The Omonia Nicosia shot-stopper rose to the occasion with brilliant saves that earned him a clean sheet.



The 23-year-old maintained his focus for the entire 90 minutes and he proved himself as the best option to replace Maduka Okoye.



Iheanacho is not a no. 10



Although he played the duration of the match, the Leicester City forward was barely involved in the Super Eagles' attack.



Iheanacho might have played a supporting role for Victor Osimhen, and not was involved in the midfield duties as he lacked the creativity.



Simon & Chukwueze dulling impact



The two wingers struggled to create chances in the game and the Super Eagles’ brightest chance came after the restart through Moses Simon but his effort was off-target.



Eguavoen should be drawing his plan B for the return fixture after the Black Stars marked the duo out of Friday’s match.







Home advantage with fans



The home crowd were behind the Black Stars as the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with 40,000 capacity was filled up.



The chants and constant singing from Ghanaians was another highlight of the match as it clearly energised the team.



The Super Eagles would need such a reception in Abuja on Tuesday as they aim for a spot in Qatar.