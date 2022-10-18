Getting married in the middle of the season cost me my position at Kotoko – Felix Annan

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Felix Annan has admitted that his decision to get married in the middle of an ongoing season cost him his place in the Asante Kotoko team.



The former captain of the Porcupine Warriors club married his long-term girlfriend, Francisca Yeboah, in a private wedding ceremony in January 2020.



The ceremony was held in the middle of the 2019/20 football season.



After his return to the team, the head coach of the team Maxwell Konadu had moved on from him and preferred to use Kwame Baah in post instead.



Opening up on what was a difficult time for him, Felix Annan has stressed that he has no regrets.



“Even though I lost my position at Kotoko, I do not regret the decision I took to marry my wife in the course of the season.



“No way, I will never and ever regret marrying my wife,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview.



Felix Annan continued to explain, “I don’t think I am unprofessional to fix my wedding ceremony on a league date.



“My wife and her family were based in the UK then and I had planned my wedding way back before we started the league because, at that time, there was no league.



“So, my wife and the family had to fly from the UK and we couldn’t change the plans.”



At the end of the season when he lost his place in the Asante Kotoko team, Felix Annan left the club before later moving to the USA to continue his career.



