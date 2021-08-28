Getting an experienced left back was a priority - Reading coach on Rahman

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman has sealed a loan move to English Championship side Reading in the current summer transfer window.



It is the 5th loan spell for the 27 year old defender since joining Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015.



Manager for Reading Veljko Paunovic says he is delighted to have got his man as his team were in need of an experienced left back.



Royals manager Veljko Paunovic said: “It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading. He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us.”



After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.



His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of last season.



