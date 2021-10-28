'Get well soon'- Kingsley Sarfo leads Ghanaian players in wishing Raphael Dwamena speedy recovery

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Cyprus-based Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has sent a heart-felt message wishing compatriot Raphael Dwamena a speedy recovery after collapsing in a game in Austria.
Dwamena fell unconscious while playing for BW Linz in the OFB Cup match against Hartberg on Wednesday night, forcing the game to come to an abrupt end.
The 26-year-old has suffered several heart problems in his career with the latest being yesterday, despite playing with an implanted defibrillator.
Sarfo took to Twitter to post: " Get well soon bro Raphael Dwamena."
Get well soon bro @RaphaelDwamena ???????? pic.twitter.com/knWeZhTfM0— Kingsley Sarfo (@owura_17) October 28, 2021
????????????????????????????????????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PjaRFSEU3— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) October 28, 2021