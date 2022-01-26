Get ready for March - Nigeria Sports Minister charges players ahead of Ghana showdown

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Super Eagles arrive in Nigeria after AFCON exit



Sunday Akin Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development has charged players of the Super Eagles to put the disappointment of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations behind them and focus on the 2022 World Cup play-offs.



The high-flying Eagles were shot down by Tunisia in the Round of 16 stage of the competition ongoing in Cameroon.



The team returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, January 25, 2021 on a quiet note with officials from the Sports Ministry and Nigeria Football Federation meeting them.



Sunday Dare commended the players for their performance at the 2021 AFCON and urged them not to brood over their exit.



He appealed to them to return to their clubs, recharge their batteries and get fired up for the game against Ghana in March this year.



He assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will triumph over Ghana and qualify for the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



“You made your point and mark at the AFCON. What we’ve suffered is temporal. It’s a new day for Nigerian football. It’s a new day for everyone on this team so let’s get ready for March. Mentally and otherwise, lets get prepared. We are going to conquer in March and we are going to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.



Whereas Nigeria made it to the second round of the competition, Ghana left the tournament at the preliminary stage with just a point out of a possible nine.



The Black Stars drew one and lost two of three matches played at the tournament. Ghana lost to Morocco and Comoros and drew with Gabon in Group C.



The exit has sparked rumors of dismissal of head coach Milovan Rajevac.



The Black Stars were paired with Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.