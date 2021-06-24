Germany must improve ahead of England clash plus all the remaining fixtures, venues and times at Euro 2020

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

Joachim Low cast aside concerns about Germany's form ahead of their match against England at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020.



Germany won only one of their three Group F games and were six minutes from elimination before a late Leon Goretzka equaliser kept them in the competition against Hungary in their final game on Wednesday evening.



Euro 2020 will be Low's final competition at the helm of his country after 15 years in charge and while the 61-year-old admitted Germany had to be better when they travel to Wembley on Tuesday, he cast aside criticism about their performances at the tournament so far.



"I'm not worried, it's a totally different match," he said. "Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entered every duel, against England it will be a totally different match.



"They are playing at home, they want to attack, it's going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight. We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces.



"We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we're looking forward to it.



"It's great news to play in London at Wembley against England. The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It's in or out now. Our performance so far hasn't been too good, but if we show what we can, as we did against Portugal for long spells, we can be a strong opponent, and if we don't do that we can get into difficulties."



Low himself was critical of Germany's performance against a Hungary side who looked capable of supplying a seemingly unthinkable outcome as the game entered its final stages, thanks in part to retaking the lead in Munich only 91 seconds after Kai Havertz had first cancelled out Adam Szalai's early opener.



Euro 2020 knock-out phase fixtures



Saturday, June 26



Game 1: Wales vs Denmark; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)



Game 2:Italy vs Austria; Kick-off 8pm (London)



Sunday, June 27



Game 3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)



Game 4: Belgium vs Portugal; Kick-off 8pm (Seville)



Monday, June 28



Game 5: Croatia vs Spain; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)



Game 6: France vs Switzerland; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)



Tuesday June 29



Game 7: England vs Germany; Kick-off 5pm (London)



Game 8: Sweden vs Ukraine; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)



Euro 2020 Quarter-finals schedule: Kick-off times and venues



Friday July 2



Quarter-final 1: France vs Switzerland vs Croatia or Spain; Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)



Quarter-final 2: Belgium or Portugal vs Italy or Austria; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)



Saturday, July 3



Quarter-final 3: Netherlands or Czech Republic vs Wales or Denmark; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)



Quarter-final 4: Sweden or Ukraine vs England or Germany; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)



Euro 2020 Semi-finals schedule: Kick-off times and venues



Tuesday July 6



Semi-final 1:



Belgium/Portugal/Italy/Austria vs France/Switzerland/Croatia/Spain; Kick-off 8 pm (Wembley, London)



Wednesday July 7



Semi-final 2: Sweden/Ukraine/England/Germany vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Wales/Denmark; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)



Euro 2020 final:



Sunday, July 11



Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)



