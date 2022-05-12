Germany hands Ghana star Kwadwo Baah call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Watford forward Kwadwo Baah will represent Germany in the upcoming international window amid interest from Ghana.



The German-born of Ghanaian descent has been included in the Germany U19 team for games in June.



In 2021, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku visited the youngster and his Ghanaian family in a bid to get him to represent Ghana at the international level.



Baah, a speedy winger with amazing dribbling ability and pace, came on the radar of the GFA following wide monitoring of players of Ghanaian descent.



The Ghana FA capo Kurt Okraku was mocked by a session of Ghanaians after visiting the player at his base.



Now, the 19-year-old who has already featured for the England U-18 side has been invited by Germany as they seek to tie him to German football.



He is expected to fly and join his teammates when the international window opens.



