Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Germany giants Bayer Leverkusen enter race to sign Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana

Germany giants Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with a swoop for FC Nordsjælland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Bayer are in the market for a replacement for Leon Bailey, who is understood to be eager on a move to the Premier League.

According to reports in Germany, the BayeArena outfit have made contacts with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland over the 18-year-old Ghana international.

Peter Boss’s side will have to pay a fee of €10 million to realize their dream of landing the budding wideman.

Sulemana has so far featured in 12 league games by scoring 4 and providing 3 assists for FC Nordsjaelland in the ongoing Danish Super League.

