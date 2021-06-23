Germany, Portugal, France and Spain in action in final group games at the Euros

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

The final Euro 2020 group games are upon us and it could be the most thrilling day yet, with everything still to play for, for Spain, Germany, Portugal and France.



Portugal will have to recover their intensity and hunger to beat France after a disappointing 4-2 defeat by Germany.



The defeat by Germany was the first time Portugal had conceded four times in 58 games under coach Fernando Santos and only the second time they had let in three goals.



Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny insists the make-or-break nature of the final group game against Sweden has simplified their approach.



Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny insists the make-or-break nature of the final group game against Sweden has simplified their approach.



Team news



Slovakia vs Spain: Slovakia wide man Ivan Schranz is missing again and defender Denis Vavro will also be absent after testing positive for coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Spain skipper Sergio Busquets is set to feature after a positive Covid-19 test saw the Barcelona holding midfielder sit out his country's draws with Sweden and Poland. And the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Alcantara and Mikel Oyarzabal are all in line to start for La Roja.



Sweden vs Poland: Poland will assess Southampton defender Jan Bednarek (muscle) and Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) ahead of the game.



As for Sweden, midfielders Albin Ekdal and Mattias Svanberg are both doubts.



Germany vs Hungary: Germany's Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan have returned to training, while Thomas Mueller's participation remains doubtful. They had all suffered injuries in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal last week.



Meanwhile, Hungary skipper Adam Szalai will be able to feature after getting the OK to play following his substitution with a head injury against France.



Portugal vs France: France will be without Ousmane Dembele, who has been sent home after picking up a knee injury against Hungary.



Portugal will check on the fitness of Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes, while both Joao Moutinho and Renato Sanches are in contention to start in midfield.



Euro 2020 update is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18 years.



