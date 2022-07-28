German side SC Frieburg in talks to sign Asante Kotoko forward Franck Mbella Etouga - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga side, SC Frieburg have begun talks to sign Franck Mbella Etouga from Asante Kotoko, Kumasi based Kessben FM have reported.



According to the reports, the German side are eager to sign the Cameroonian forward with former Asante Kotoko manager, Ernst Middendorp acting as the middle man.



Freiburg has joined a list of European clubs that have expressed interest in the prolific striker.



Etouga was initially linked with a move to the Italian side, Udinese Calcio, but the move reportedly fell through.



The 21-year-old came close to becoming the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer but fell short by a goal to winner Yaw Annor.



Franck Etouga netted 21 goals for Kotoko but lost the accolade to Yaw Annor in the last match of the season.



Although his goals could not earn him the goal king crown, they shaped a huge role in Asante Kotoko's title success as the club finished the season as the best scoring side with 48 goals.



Etouga joined the Ghana Premier League side on a three-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 season.