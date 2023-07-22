German-Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel set to depart Darmstadt this summer

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel is facing an imminent departure from Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 this summer, as reported by various German media outlets.



The 27-year-old striker, formerly with Mainz O5, has allegedly been informed by the club that his prospects of securing playing time in the upcoming 2023-24 football season are slim.



Consequently, he has been advised to explore potential suitors for his services during the ongoing transfer window.



Seydel's previous season was plagued by frustrating injuries, and he is now eager to maintain fitness and showcase his talents with any interested club if he moves on from SV Darmstadt.



The forward has spent three years at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor since joining the club on a free transfer in 2020.



His contract with SV Darmstadt was originally set to expire on 30 June 2024, but multiple reports from German media sources suggest that his tenure will be cut short.



Born in Langen, Germany, to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, Seydel has represented Germany in the national youth teams.



However, there remains a possibility that he could switch his allegiance and play for the Ghanaian national team at the international level.