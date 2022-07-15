German-Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff unable to train with Frankfurt teammates due to injury

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff continues to watch from the sidelines when his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates train.



This is because he is still injured and has yet to recover from the setback. From the checks made, the talented attacker is suffering from a pelvic injury.



Today when his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates reported to the training he was present. Unfortunately, he could not join them as he was assessed by the medical doctors of the team.



While there are positive signs, Ansgar Knauff still feels discomfort in his pelvic and has been advised to wait for a while to recover before he can join his teammates in training.



Due to his injury, he is expected to miss the friendly match between Frankfurt and Torino on Friday, July 15.



The club is optimistic he will recover in time to train with the team to prepare for the huge Super Cup game against Real Madrid next month.



