Gerald Asamoah to work with new coach at Schalke after Bundesliga return

Soccer News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah will be working with Frank Kramer at Schalke O4 next season.



The Bundesliga returnees have appointed Kramer as their new manager ahead of the 2022/23 season.



Kramer will work with General Player Manager, Gerald Asamoah as they hope to stay up after their quick return to the topflight.



“I can hardly wait to get to work with the team and staff,” Kramer said as quoted by The Washington Post. “Schalke, with around 160,000 members and many millions of fans, is one of the biggest clubs in Germany," he added.



Schalke Sporting Director, Rouven Schroder hailed the arrival of Frank Kramer, a manager he worked with at Greuther Furth in the past.



“Frank is an absolute team player,” Schröder said. “Someone who can lead people and likes taking advice from experts to find the best possible solution for the team. And at the same time he is always ready to go ahead and take on responsibility — a combination that we believe leads to success.”



