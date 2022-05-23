Gerald Asamoah helps Schalke 04 secure promotion to the Bundesliga

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

German-born Ghanaian Gerald Asamoah helped Schalke 04 earn a promotion to the German Bundesliga just a year after their demotion.



Gerald Asamoah who played for Schalke 04 from 1999 - 2011 has since worked for his former side in various capacities.



He was appointed in May 2021 by the club as first-team manager and he has worked with head coach Mike Büskens to ensure that the team is back to the first tier.



Asamoah has in the past coached the Schalke 04 U-21 side before he was promoted into his current role with the first team.



Currently, the Asante Mampong- born who played for German at the International level will maintain his position as the Head of first-team football as confirmed by the Sports Director of the club Peter Knabel.



Mike Büskens will remain part of the coaching team after FC Schalke have been promoted to the Bundesliga.



Sports Director Peter Knäbel announces to the ‘Bild’: “Mike did an incredible job. He is the face of this grandiose end of the season. But this path did not just begin with the change of coach. We decided to go the Schalke route, which includes Gerald Asamoah and they will of course remain in these roles. Buyo will sit on the bench, but in a different capacity, that has long been discussed.”



Büskens had worked at Schalke as an assistant coach before taking over as interim coach after the sacking of Dimitrios Grammozis at the beginning of March.



Büskens has six wins and a point average of 2.57 from his seven games as the main manager.