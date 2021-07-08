George Boateng tells Callum Hudson-odoi to switch nationality and play for Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Holland midfielder George Boateng has counseled Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-odoi to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



According to Boateng who snubbed Ghana for the Netherlands, the youngster will have a better career playing for Ghana than England were he believes there are a lot of options in his position as compared to Ghana.



The Chelsea winger was snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate for the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament where England are currently in the final.



“My advise would be that if you don’t see a future there for you to play regular football, because let’s not make a mistake here,..." Boateng said on Citi TV's the Tracker Show on Monday.



“Hudson Odoi is an outstanding World Class footballer and he is only going to get better and it will be a shame if he only ends up having 5 or 6 caps for England and doesn’t make a final tournament like a World Cup or European Championship ever in his career.



“But there is the possibility of representing Ghana and playing at the World Cup stage in a team with top class players and if he plays for Ghana, it will send out a message to many other players, who would want to play for Ghana.”