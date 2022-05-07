George Boateng on the verge to be Black Stars assistant coach at World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

George Boateng is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Aston Villa to be Ghana's assistant coach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Boateng, 46, is certain to be the country's first choice assistant coach as he nears agreement with the English outfit over his new role with Ghana.



The former Dutch international, born to Ghanaian parents, is the Aston Villa Under-23 coach.



He was hired on an interim basis alongside Mas-Ud Dramani to deputize for Otto Addo as Ghana clinched a slot at the 2022 World Cup after riveting success over West African rivals Nigeria in March.



The Aston Villa U19 coach helped to ensure the Black Stars secure qualification to the World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



There has been a massive talk about maintaining the technical team for the World Cup following the country's feat.



But Boateng has insisted the decision would remain in the hands of his club Aston Villa.



GHANAsoccernet.com can report that he is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Villa to become the assistant coach for his native Ghana at the global showpiece.



Ghana held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the Nigerian capital, winning the tie on away goals to become the first African country to book a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will face Portugal, who beat Ghana 2-1 in the group stages on their last appearance at the tournament in 2014, and South Korea in Group H in Qatar before their anticipated re-match with two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.



African powerhouse Ghana qualified by beating Nigeria, while South Korea and their talismanic striker Son Heung-min will also look to unsettle the perceived bigger footballing heavyweights — just as South Korea did by beating Germany at Russia 2018.