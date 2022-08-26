George Boateng fully focused on Black Stars after leaving Aston Villa

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Coach George Boateng is now fully focused on the senior national team Black Stars after leaving Premier League side Aston Villa.



The former Villa midfielder has spent the last two years as a professional development phase coach with the club's under-21/23s after originally working with the under-18s in 2019.



Boateng is turning his attention to Ghana's major assignment which is the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



In May 2022 the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that Boateng would be the new assistant coach of Ghana national team.



He was part of the technical team that guided the Black Stars of Ghana past the Super Eagles of Nigeria to secure a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The Black Stars will play their first game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal.