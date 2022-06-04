George Attram scores in Selangor 2's heavy defeat against Kuching City

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Ghana's George Attram scored Selangor 2's only goal in their heavy defeat to Kuching City in Malaysia.



The big win propelled Kuching City coached by Irfan Bakti Abu Salim to fourth place after nine matches and in position for promotion to the Super League next season.



Kuching City opened their scoring account in the 35th minute. Kamara headed in a freekick from Mohamed Alif Hassan.



The 25-year-old striker from Liberia scored again before halftime.



After halftime Selangor 2 poured men forward and scored through Ghanaian player George Attram in the 73rd minute. Five minute later Kuching City scored a quick goal this time through Shafizi Iqmal in the 78th minute.



Four minutes later Liberian striker Kamara scored his third goal for Kuching City with a lob over the keeper in the 82nd minute.



The fifth goal went in through Japanese defender Yuki Tanigawa.