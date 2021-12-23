George Afriyie suggests four local coaches to beef up Black Stars backroom staff

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Milovan Rajevac demands additional backroom staff



AFCON 2021 set to start on January 9



Black Stars assistant coach to miss AFCON 2021



Former Ghana FA vice president, George Afriyie, has suggested four local coaches the GFA could consider as replacements for Otto Addo.



George Afriyie has suggested that King Faisal coach Nurudeen Ahmed; Great Olympics trainer Annor Walker; Real Tamale United's Shaibu Tanko; and Asante Kotoko's Proper Narteh all meet the requirement to beef up the Black Stars technical team.



Afriyie's comment is in reaction to coach Milo's demand for a temporal additional assistant coach due to the unavailability of his current second assistant Otto Addo for AFCON.



"At this time if an expatriate is to be appointed, it should be a physical trainer and not a coach. I suggest an additional coach from the local scene. Some of our coaches have very high standards. Some are doing a great job. For instance, Shaibu Tanko of RTU, Nurudeen Adamu of King Faisal, and Annor Walker. It means when we give them the opportunity they can work very well. Some of them are highly educated, like Shaibu and Professor Ogum Narteh, these are lectures in our universities. So if someone says we should not appoint a local coach, I totally disagree",- George Afriyie on Asempa FM



Otto Addo's unavailability is due to a clash of the AFCON and the German Bundesliga. He is a technical team member at Borussia Dortmund and the club is unwilling to release him for the tournament.



According to reports, Milovan Rajevac has presented two names to the GFA to appoint one.



Africa's most prestigious international tournament is set to start from January 9 to February 9. Ghana are in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.