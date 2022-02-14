GeoBert Memorial Herbal Centre organizes free health screening on Val’s day for market women, drivers

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GeoBert Memorial Herbal Centre is a new herbal manufacturing firm which produces a wide range of herbal medicinal products has organized a free health screening exercise for people at the Kaneshie Station and Market.



The exercise provided an opportunity for the over 500 beneficiaries including the young and aged, were screened for various ailments like Hyperthesis B, HIV, Syphilis, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure and were given medication while those diagnosed with serious health conditions were counselled and referred to the hospitals.



Daniel Duncan, Head, GeoBert Memorial Herbal Centre Accra Branch said the exercise was to provide access to medical care.



He noted that, as part of the Valentine’s Day Celebration, the Herbal Centre brought this initiative in February to show love and support to Ghanaians through the provision of various health care assistance.



He said the initiative would be an annual affair to bring relief to the vulnerable about healthcare.



“Our main motive as an NGO is to bring healthcare to the doorstep of the people to help them to check their system and know what is wrong with them,” he said.

“It is my prayer and hope that people will frequently visit hospital facilities to stay strong and healthy,” he added.



Some of the market women and station drivers expressed gratitude to the GeoBert Memorial Herbal Centre for the gesture and urged them to repeat the gesture often.



The aim of GeoBert Memorial Herbal Centre is to produce herbal medicine products that are 100% natural and meet international standards.



The motivation is that people are gradually moving into the use of herbal medicine in the Ghanaian society after orthodox medicines have failed them.

Their products are in the form of liquids (mostly distilled), capsules, tea bags, ointments, and lotions.



They are located at Assin Foso in the Central Region and soon the Greater Accra Region Branch will be opened.



