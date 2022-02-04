Genoa’s survival in Serie A will depend on Kelvin Yeboah goals – General Manager Johannes Spors

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

General Manager of Genoa, Johannes Spors believes the club survival in the Italian Serie A will depend on the goals of Ghanaian-born Italy U-21 striker Kelvin Yeboah.



The 21-year-old joined the Rossoblus in the winter transfer window from Austrian side Sturm Graz and has already made two appearances for the club.



He made 28 appearances for Sturm Graz scoring 14 goals and providing 8 assists before joining the Italian club.



With 15 games remaining in the Serie A, Genoa are rooted second from bottom but according to the club’s General Manager, much of his outfit’s survival will depend on Kelvin Yeboah goals.



"We are very happy to have brought back to Italy a player of great attractiveness on the market, young but already with many experiences and excellent statistics in these seasons" Johannes Spors said.



“Yeboah is a physically strong striker, with a keen sense of goal, impressive when he starts in progression with his lethal accelerations. Much of Genoa's salvation will go through his goals”



Yeboah snubbed the Black Stars to represent Italy at the U21 level.



