Gate fees for Hearts of Oak vs Liberty clash announced

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak SC, the current Ghana Premier League leaders, have published their ticket prices for their match against Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals.



At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts will play struggling Liberty Professionals in their second but last game of the season. Hearts of Oak SC, who are aiming to win the Ghana Premier League in 2020/21, have set their pricing for the match in all areas of the stadium.



They now top the table with 60 points after winning the local derby against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko SC to extend their advantage by three points. With 57 points, Asante Kotoko is in second place.



At the Popular stands, the Management has resorted to charging GH¢40.00. Supporters who want to sit near the centerline will have to pay GH¢50.00 for a ticket.



Lower VIP tickets cost GH¢100.00, while VVIP tickets cost GH¢150.00.