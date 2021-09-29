Gary Lineker reacts to Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

• Mizak Asante Kotoko has caught the eyes of the world



• Gary Lineker was shocked that a 15-year-old could score such a goal



• He dribbled five players and the goalkeeper to score



English football legend, Gary Lineker, has reacted to the magical goal scored by 15-year-old Mizak Asante in Ghana’s Division Two League playoff finals.



Mizak Asante took over social media after scoring a superb goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in the lower tier league at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Golden Kick FC player received the admiration of many football fans all over social media and in the traditional media after his solo goal surfaced online.



Many have tipped his goal to be nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award.



The latest big icon in global football to have reacted to Mizak Asante’s goal is 1986 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner, Garry Lineker.



The BT Sports pundit reacted to the goal in shock after the Guardian posted the video on Twitter.



