Gary Lineker insists Trent Alexander-Arnold will be called up for England's Euro 2020 squad

Soccer News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Gary Lineker is confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will feature in England's Euro 2020 squad despite his recent absence.



The Liverpool full-back was a surprise omission from the group that steered the Three Lions to three straight wins in World Cup qualifying.



Gareth Southgate insisted Alexander-Arnold was dropped due to his failure to hit his previous heights - but former international Lineker says he will find his way back in.



The revelation behind Southgate's shock decision saw Jurgen Klopp spring to the defence of his player by saying he did not 'understand' the thinking.



Lineker, reacting to Klopp's comments, also threw his weight into Alexander-Arnold's corner and shared his firm belief that the 22-year-old is still set to travel.



'Spot on from Klopp about @TrentAA,' Lineker wrote on Twitter. 'Of course, he'll be in the squad. So too will Jack Grealish. They simply have to be.'



Sportsmail has previously reported that starlet Alexander-Arnold was left startled and angry over being left out of the fixtures against San Marino, Albania, and Poland.



It has become increasingly likely that the one-time staple under Southgate may now be forced to take in the rescheduled summer tournament from home instead.



Those at Liverpool were left just as baffled, to the extent where Klopp's training sessions were reconfigured to include the flying full-back.



Any criticism of Alexander-Arnold has focused on his drop in form this term - and the youngster has also struggled with recovering from Covid-19 and a calf problem.



Klopp took a sly swipe at Southgate's failure to select one of his key players - and believes, due to his club performances, that his dip 'cannot' be why he was left out.



'I respect that Gareth makes his own decisions but I didn’t understand it because Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the last two seasons - let me say the season before and the season before that - the standout right back in world football,' Klopp said.



'That is the truth and at an unbelievable young age.



‘I’ve no problem if my players get criticism. They can get it from me, they can get it from other people. He was the standout right back in world football.



'He started the season with Covid early on which is not good. It took him a while to get into the season but, from that moment he was one of our most consistent players. So that cannot be the reason.’



Southgate, by his own admission, has already begun holding conversations with players to warn them they are likely to miss out on his final squad for the Euros.



The likes of Alexander-Arnold, Michael Keane, and Harry Winks may all be braced for disappointment after being frozen out late last month.



Sportsmail understands that the Three Lions coach has already spoken to both Alexander-Arnold and Everton centre back Keane.