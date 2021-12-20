Game ended in Germany following racial abuse of Ghanaian player

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian footballer, Aaron Opoku has been racially abused in a game between VfL Osnabruck and MSV Duisburg.



The on-loan Hamburg player was abused by fans forcing the game to be ended after 33 minutes.



“I only experienced it from above, but it quickly became clear what it was about. It is clear that there were racist remarks and our player Aaron Opoku is mentally quiet down," said Sebastien Rüther, spokesperson of Osnabruck to MagentaSport.



"The important thing is that it's about Aaron. I don't want to judge that, but it's crucial for us that he's not doing well. There was incredible solidarity in the stadium, also from the Duisburg spectators."



President of Duisburg, Ingo Wald condemned the action of his supporters.



“I was standing far away, I didn't notice. What I've heard now appalled me. I don't even know how to describe my mood. That doesn't correspond to our values ​​and you don't want to see scenes like this in any stadium, especially not in ours," says Wald after the game was ended.



The German football federation is yet to act on the poor conduct of the Duisburg fans.





