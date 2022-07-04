Galatasaray interested in signing Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish side, Galatasaray have expressed their interest in signing Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban this summer, Footballghana.com understands.



Ekuban, who joined Genoa last season struggled to make an impact in the Serie A. Genoa suffered a relegation to the Serie B.



After 33 games played, the former Leeds United forward scored two goals for the club having joined the club from Trabzonspor.



However, Yellow-Red Club have prioritized signing the striker to boost the firepower ahead of next season.



Ekuban had a good spell playing for Trabzonspor in Turkey.



He scored 20 goals and scored 12 assists in 83 matches in the Super League with Trabzonspor.



