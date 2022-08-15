Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal have two good strikers of himself and Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus believes the side have got good strikers of himself and Eddie Nketiah.



The duo have been spearheading attack for the Gunners this season and have been impressive after two matches into the Premier League campaign.



Nketiah replaced the Brazilian forward who scored a brace in the side’s 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday.



Speaking after the game, the former Manchester City attacker indicated Eddie Nketiah has a lot qualities and confidence to play, adding Arsenal have two good strikers.



“Here I come and train everyday with Eddie. He has a lot of qualities and confidence to play as well and I think Arsenal have two good strikers” he said.



