Gabriel Dadzie bangs in five goals for As Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti FA Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Gabriel Dadzie scored five goals for As Arta SOLAR7 in their 10-1 win over Pharmacie HIKMAin in the Coupe de Djibouti.



He also provided two assists in the massive win.



Dadzie is continuing where he left off last season when he raked in 26 league goals to win the golden boot award.



That was his third consecutive Golden Boot award since moving to the Horn of Africa country in 2018.



His goals helped his side Arta Solar7 to win the Premier League too.