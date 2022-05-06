Gabriel Atseku becomes Ghana’s first badminton accredited umpire in 60 years

Other Sports of Friday, 6 May 2022

Ghana Badminton Association, the governing and supervisory body of Badminton in

Ghana, has expanded its diversity of technical officiating for the sport as Gabriel Atseku has received his badge certificate as an Accredited African Badminton Umpire- First in six decades for Ghana.



Since 2017, Ghana Badminton has introduced a technical officiating strategy plan where it had grown to 84 technical Officials in the national accreditation and certification pathway, an achievement enviable of a good deal of Badminton sporting nations in Africa.



In line with Ghana Badminton's 2027 Strategic Mission Plan, Ghana Badminton train's develop and assess umpires to the highest national level for their top national and international tournaments. Umpires who are at a sufficient level and experience may then be assessed and promoted to become accredited or certificated at the continental level and finally through the world level.



We look at this capacity building for our technical officials focusing on achieving an action thematic plan to increase representation and increase the diversity of technical officiating with a key criterion for selection of quality, skills, and experience; greater badminton people who add value.



Ghana Badminton President & Board Chair Yeboah Evans said: "On behalf of the Board, and members a hearty congratulation to Gabriel Atseku on this continental success, this prowess exhibited by you had shown success towards our National Technical Officiating pathway, providing career options for persons interest in becoming technical officials within the sport.



"Our development in technical capacity is leaping and in the last six decades to be the first Ghanaian on this achievement gives us joy and growth-an enviable emulation by all persons looking to be in Badminton. We are also particularly excited that 84 more technical officials are at various levels of national accreditation all in tandem with preparation also for the African Games in Ghana next year and the start of our first National Premier League in July 2022"



Commenting, on this, Gabriel Atseku, Ghana's First African Accredited Umpire In 60 Years shares: "I am thrilled and look forward to building on this achievement to develop the sport as a source of encouragement to climbing the ladder of certification and officiating at the World level. I thank the support of family, school, and Ghana Badminton, for the selfless tacit knowledge and guide towards this progressive pathway.



In Badminton, the umpire has the authority over a particular match and oversees the badminton court and its immediate surrounds. The umpire ensures it conducted the match under the Laws of Badminton, the rules and regulations of the sport and any other regulations pertinent to the specific tournament. The umpire's jurisdiction shall exist from the time the players enter the court before the match until they leave the court after the match.



Ghana Badminton's technical officials are an integral part of the Badminton sport, and it is their involvement that makes it possible for Ghana Badminton to run structured and fair tournaments, as the governing and supervisory body of the sport. Officiating is another way to take part in badminton, whether you are currently playing, retired, or just have a passion for badminton. Taking part in an officiating workshop is also a great way to learn about tournament regulations and the rules of competition; We encourage parents and friends of competing athletes to join in officials' workshop to develop their knowledge of the sport.