Gabon v Ghana: A tough mission

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Gabon faces Ghana as both sides go to their second match in Group C of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.



While Gabon Leopards emerged 1-0 victorious over Comoros in their group opener, Ghana Black Stars conceded a defeat with the same score against Morocco. It will be a tough mission for both sides.



Match Card



Date: 14 January 2022



Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)



Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde



Group: C



Match: Gabon v Ghana



Gabon – Leopards want to complete business



Despite having to do it with their inspirational captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon done the needed business in their opener against newcomers Comoros.



Aaron Boupendza was their hero to thank as he netted the match winner. Now with Aubameyang available again, The Panthers will look forward to completing the business with another won that could see them through to the next round.



But it would be a much difficult mission against Ghana that are eyeing revival for their AFCON hopes.



What they said



Anicet Yala (Assistant coach, Gabon)



"We have 28 players at our disposal, and we will seek for solutions among the group. It's always good to count on players like Aubameyang. The group will be stronger. We will go into this game with the same determination as always. We know it won't be an easy game, but I believe in the quality of my players and their talent."



Johann Obiang (Defender, Gabon)



"Only victory matters to us. Our motivation is high and we're aware that we'll be up against an African football colossus. We are also happy with the return of our teammate Aubameyang. He is an important person for the group and transmits experience to all of us."



Ghana – Black Stars revival



The pressure will be on Ghana as another unfavourable result could just mean that the Black Stars are in real trouble, after succumbing to a lone goal defeat against Morocco.



Four-time champions Ghana will hope that brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew rise up to their expected brilliance as nothing but a win could see them reviving their hopes.



What they said



Milovan Rajevac (Coach, Ghana)



"We will definitely keep our tricks and try to be more efficient. Our focus is on tomorrow's game and we are ready. It's true that there is a lot of pressure, but a coach has to know how to deal with all that. We are going into this game to get the three points.”



Richmond Boakye (Forward, Ghana)



"Our motivation is high, and the team is focused on winning. We know that our fans expect a lot from us. Our aim is to win the game and fight for the trophy. We are all prepared. As a striker, I hope to score, and we are here for that. I believe we will win the game.”



