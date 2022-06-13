Gabby Otchere-Darko sends heartwarming message to Partey on his birthday

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Otchere Darko has heaped praises on Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey as he marks his 29th birthday.



Partey who plays for the English Premier League side met with Akufo-Addo during his visit in the United Kingdom and presented a jersey to the first gentleman of the land.



Gabby Otchere Darko who is a staunch fan of the Gunners noted that the kind gesture of Partey has seen the president develop a soft spot for Arsenal.



In a tweet to celebrate Thomas Partey on his birthday, the New Patriotic Party bigwig said, “Happy birthday to @Thomaspartey22 the man who has been able to convert Mr P from Spurs to Arsenal! Wishes can be horses…”



Akufo-Addo has been a fan of Spurs since his boyhood and has been following the club for a long time.



In 2019 when Tottenham made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool, Akufo-Addo was reported to have travelled to the Metropolitano Stadium in Spain to watch the match.



