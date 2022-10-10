Ga Mantse to support ‘over to you sports broadcast awards'

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

The overlord of the Ga State, Nii Teiko Tsuru II has pledged to support the OVER TO YOU SPORTS BROADCAST AND COMMENTARY AWARDS, named after Africa’s king of Commentary, Joachim Awuley Lartey (aka OVER TO YOU, JOE LARTEY).



This was during a courtesy call by the Veteran Sports and Ceremonial commentator Joachim Awuley Lartey (aka OVER TO YOU, JOE LARTEY) on the Ga king at his residence to inform him of this National Awards that bears his name. The nonagenarian who recently won a SPORTS IN A LIFETIME GLOBAL AWARD by the AIPS in DOHA also presented the plaque to Ni Teiko Tsuru ll.



95-year-old Joe Joachim Awuley Lartey said after serving the country in various capacities including serving as a Naval Office in the second World War, a Teacher, a Politician, A national Commentator, a Writer and a Broadcaster and winning so many Awards, it is now time to also Award the new generation of sports Broadcasters and Commentators in order to motivate them to shore up their skills and strive for Excellence.



The Africa of King of Commentary said The OVER TO YOU AWARDS will reward Sports Commentators and Broadcasters in both English and the Ghanaian local languages.



The Ga Mantse thanked Joachim Awuley Lartey for his contribution to Ghana and Africa and also by bringing honour to the Ga State and promised to support the annual OVER TO YOU SPORTS BROADCAST AWARDS to become a national success. He also appealed to corporate institutions to support this worthy initiative.