Ga Mantse Cup to be launched on Friday, July 8

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: GNA

The much-awaited Ga Mantse Cup will be formally launched on Friday, July 8, at the Accra International Conference Center.



Also, to be launched on the same day is the Ga Mantse Soccer School of Excellence, which is to unearth sporting talents in the Ga community.



The launch, which would commence at 6:00 pm, is part of the series of activities planned to promote the match, fixed for Sunday, August 7, 2022.



According to the organizers, Primeval Media, the launch would be graced by the Ga Mantse himself, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and all members of his council as well as other high-profile Ga personalities.



Also expected to be in attendance are big wigs in Ghana Football, as well as some major stakeholders in football.



The Ga Mantse Cup is a special football match designed to honour King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, whilst the Soccer School of Excellence is to help unearth football talents in the community.



The match is also part of the activities celebrating the 2022 Ga Homowo Festival and the first under King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, since he took office.