Press Releases of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

Ga East MCE, MP donate PPE and food items to Ga East Municipal Hospital

The donated items are worth about Ten Thousand Cedis (GHC10,000.00)

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has appealed to the people in her Municipality to strictly observe all COVID-19 preventive protocols, especially, the wearing of face masks.



She made this call when she led a delegation from the Assembly, and on behalf of the MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and food items to the Ga East Municipal Hospital.



The items, worth about ten thousand Cedis (GH¢10,000.00), included 10 Veronica Buckets, 40 packs of tissue paper, 17 packs of toilet roll, 50 paddle dustbins, 5 boxes of liquid soap, and 20 boxes of sanitizers.



The rest are 50 packs of Bottled Water and bags of assorted fruits including Oranges, Pineapples, Bananas, Pears, as well as baskets of tomatoes.



Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, presenting the items to Management of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, on behalf of the Assembly and the Member of Parliament MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, and Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, said the gesture was to facilitate the treatment of patients at the hospital and the protection of Staff.



She appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians and benevolent individuals and organizations to come and support the facility.



"We all know the role Ga East Municipal Hospital has played in the fight to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Assembly and Hon. MP have brought in these items to augment what the Government and others have provided. I'm appealing to those who have to donate to this Hospital to help contain the spread of the virus and save lives", she expressed.



She observed that the fast wave of the spread of the coronavirus is scary and called on all the residents not to take the virus for granted.



"I want to appeal to all Ghanaians to be very careful how they live in the face of this pandemic. We must live purposefully and not anyhow we want. If you contract the virus and die, your dependents or relatives or people you're with are all affected and, thus, destroy the country", Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah said.



"The virus is real, as we witness here and other countries, it is killing lots of people daily, so, please let's protect ourselves, the President has been appealing to us all the time. We don't have to wait for the Police to force us to wear the mask to protect our lives and others", she further stressed.



Receiving the items, the Assistant Administrator of the Ga East Municipal Hospital (GEMH), Ms. Aseye Dogbe, expressed much gratitude, on behalf of the Hospital, for the wonderful gesture by the Assembly and Hon. MP.



She noted that the items came at the right time when they were stretched with resources due to the high number of cases at the facility and appealed to institutions, organizations, and individuals to donate to complement Government's efforts.







"Government has done a lot since this virus came into the country but we are still appealing to all to come and support us. The virus is spreading fast now and I'm urging us to make it an urgent need to wear the mask. We're very grateful for this great move by our Assembly and Hon. Member of Parliament", she said.



Mrs. Mavis Apatu, Head of Nursing and Midwifery at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, expressed worry about the new wave of COVID-19 in Ghana and how children and young people were getting infected and dying.



She, therefore, urged all to take the preventive measures seriously and advised parents, in particular, to take very good care of their children.



“The COVID-19 is very real and the new one is killing more than previously. What is more frightening is that it is killing young people. I, therefore, plead with everyone to take the precautions serious; they should adhere to the protocols, it is very important”, she remarked



“They should wear the face mask all the time and then correctly; they should not place it under the chin. They should wash their hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and then practice social distancing. With this, it will help us to combat the spread of the virus”, she emphasized.



The Hon. MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr Matthew Tay, among other officials from the Assembly.