GTTA to host National Youth Championship

Tennis News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is coming up with a "Sheroes Project", an initiative geared towards encouraging females to play, participate and enjoy table tennis.



Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu President of the GTTA said that the initiative was part of their efforts to ensure the revival of the sport in all the regions of the country.



"The Sheroes Table Tennis Project in Ghana is premised on the fact that our history proves female table tennis players are the gender that has brought more international laurels for us," he revealed at a press briefing in Accra.



The event fixed for Saturday, October 2, at the D.G Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Stadium, dubbed "Discovery Series 1, Talent meets Opportunity," would witness over 300 young talents ranging from Under-21, U-18, U-15, and U-11 competing among each other for laurels.



Mr. Afadzinu noted that the tournament was to create the opportunity for young table tennis talents to flourish and express themselves as to why their talents were being honed by experts.



He also announced the beginning of the ping-pong season and vowed to make the sport more popular than football.



"Our overall objective is to get a female president for the GTTA and empower our girls to love and appreciate the game," he explained.



Mr. Afadzinu said his outfit had ensured that out of the 300 players had so far registered to partake in programme, adding that half of them were females.



He thanked Africa World Airlines (AWA), Promasidor Ghana Limited and Stanbic Bank for their support for the initiative.



