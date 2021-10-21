GTP, B5 Plus support GOC

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wax print giants Ghana Textile Printing (GTP) and B5 Plus have supported the Ghana Olympic Games (GOC) with GHS 5,000 apiece and 120 yards of GTP Nustyle wax print.



The two companies are one of the baton bearers for the Queen's Baton Relay expected to arrive in Ghana on October 25.



The Director of GTP Madam Fatoumata Doro was very excited for being given the opportunity to be one of the baton bearers for the Queen's Baton Relay and recognising the company during this all-important event.



She expressed her company's resolve to partner with the Ghana Olympic Committee to develop potential athletes for the country.



In like manner, B5 Plus Limited's Chalapathi Rao said the opportunity is indeed a great pleasure and privilege to meet Fredrick Lartey Otu, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Queen’s Baton Relay commended the two companies for the gesture.