GRIDCo advances set up of capacity market with inauguration of working group

Energy of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Capacity Market Implementation Plan Working Group (WG) has been constituted and inaugurated.



The move is part of actions for the operationalisation of the Ghana Wholesale Electricity Market required by Ghana’s Electricity Regulation, which entails developing: an Energy Market; a Capacity Market and an Ancillary Services Market.



However, GRIDCo has decided to initiate action to make the Capacity Market a reality, following approval from the Board. Later, it will be followed up with activities towards the full implementation of the Energy Market.



A Capacity Market ensures the commitment of resources for the provision of energy when needed at a reasonable cost to meet future generation requirements. The Capacity Market enables Ghana to address challenges encountered with generation resource adequacy and procurement.



The mandate of the Capacity Market Implementation Plan Working Group (WG) is to develop a comprehensive Market implementation plan, which when approved, will support two separate entities; one to be set up by the Energy Minister and the second, a committee of Directors of key stakeholder organisations. This will guide activities throughout the Capacity Market implementation process.



The 8-Member WG is made up of Mark Baah Director, Southern Network Department (SND) – Team Lead Frank Otchere Director, System Operations Department – Member Fred Okang Manager, System Planning – Member

Linda Baah Manager, Market Operations – Member Samuel Acquah Manager, Risk, Strategy & Compliance – Member Selma Awumbila Ag. Manager, Legal (Corp. Srvcs. Branch) – Member and Market Advisor – Member Wofa Kwarteng Special Assistant to the Chief Executive – Secretary.



Over the next few months, the 8-member Team, with the assistance of the USAID/WAEP, will develop the plan and submit it to GRIDCo Management for review.



GRIDCo Chief Executive, Ing. Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi concluded, saying, “on behalf of the Management of GRIDCo, I express our appreciation to the USAID/ Power Africa, West Africa Energy Program (WAEP) for the continuing support of GRIDCo’s effort, with the facilitation of capacity building programmes on Electricity Markets and also other activities concerning the development of important reports like the Cost of New Entry (CONE) study.”