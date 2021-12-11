GPLWK7: Aduana Stars v Great Olympics preview

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

In-form Aduana Stars will on Saturday afternoon take on struggling Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League in what will be a matchday seven encounter of the ongoing 2021/2022 season.



The team from Dormaa in the last three matches of the campaign has displayed excellent form and have climbed steadily into the top four of the league table despite their slow start to the season.



At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park later this afternoon, Aduana Stars will aim to make it four wins out of four matches when the team hosts Accra Great Olympics.



The team from the capital are without a single win from their last three matches and in dire need of a turnaround or risk sinking to the bottom of the league table.



Later this afternoon, Coach Annor Walker and his charges are expected to stage a fight to try and upset the red-hot opponent.



Unfortunately for Great Olympics, they have a bad record against today’s opponent, having lost all five of their last encounters with Aduana Stars.



Player to Watch:



Emmanuel Gyamfi – Beckham as he is often called, the former Asante Kotoko attacker has been sensational since the league commenced.



He had two goals from the last game against WAFA SC and will be key in deciding today’s game if he receives the necessary support.



Predicted scoreline:



Aduana Stars 2-1 Great Olympics.



The kick-off for today's game is at 15:00GMT.