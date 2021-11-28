GPLWK2: WAFA hold Hearts of Oak to a stalemate in Sogakope

Sports News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

WAFA-Hearts of Oak share spoils in Sogakope



Hearts of Oak failed to grab what would have been a record-breaking away win against WAFA as the latter scored in the second half to share the spoils.



Kofi Kordzi gave the Phobians a late lead in the first half but the lead was cancelled out by Sampson Agyapong in the second half to end the match in a stalemate.



Both sides failed to get back to winning ways after dropping points in their respective games on matchday one.



However, Hearts have managed to score an away against WAFA for the first time in 7 games.



Despite WAFA dominating the majority of the first half, it was the Rainbow lads who drew the first blood.



Kordzi on the stroke of halftime fired one through the legs of the opposition goalkeeper, connecting Salifu Ibrahim's brilliant cross.



Hence, the Phobians went into the tunnel in front.



In the second half, the host stepped up their game in search of the equaliser and they deservingly got on the 56th minute.



Sampson Agyapong finished off a delightful passing move by placing the ball into the net from close range after his team regained possession around Hearts' 18-yard box.



Either side could not add to the score as the match ended a goal respectively.



Following the draw, Hearts have now extended their winless run to three games in all competitions while WAFA are on two games winless run.



Defending champions, Hearts of Oak are positioned 6th on the table with two points, whereas the Academy lads occupy the 14th position with one point.