GPL will not be postponed because of Kotoko's demands - GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association [GFA] spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum has insisted that the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will not be postponed.



According to him, the country's football governing body will not bow to any pressure to suspend the ongoing Premier League for any reason.



Speaking to the Graphic Sports in an interview, Asante Twum reiterated that no club has the power to dictate to the FA as to how it should run the league and has rejected calls from Asante Kotoko to postpone the league until they honor their game against Ashantigold.



He stressed that all matches would be honored over the weekend and emphasized that Kotoko are scheduled to play Berekum Chelsea which will be played irrespective of their call for postponement.



“I do not want to place a premium on this letter and whatever they are asking for because they do not have the right to determine when games are played, no club has that right.



He also hinted that even when Hearts of Oak claimed to have been hit by a strange disease before their game against Bibiani Gold Stars, the game was not postponed because the club could not provide proof of their claims when the FA demanded it.



“When Hearts of Oak reported to us that they had some strange illness on players we asked them for further and better particulars unfortunately they couldn’t provide for which reason they went ahead to play against Bibiani Gold Stars.



He said apart from the General Secretary who has the power to determine whether or not a game will be played, no other person or club can decide on when a game should be played so Kotoko’s call will not be accepted.



“So, they (Kotoko) cannot tell us to postpone the league, they don’t have that power. The only office that has that power is the General Secretary”, he noted.