GPL week 9 match report: RTU see off Elmina Sharks in Tamale

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

An impressive performance from Real Tamale United today has seen the side posting a deserved 2-0 win over struggling Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.



The league’s newcomers this afternoon hosted the matchday 9 opponent of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



In a game where both teams presented strong starting lineups, the home team took their chances in the first half to secure the needed victory.



On the matchday, a Ronald Frimpong equalizer in the 22nd minute shot RTU into the lead before poster boy David Abagna netted the second goal in the 39th minute.



Having held on to the advantage from the second half, RTU defended very well to stop Elmina Sharks from scoring in the second half.



Eventually, RTU won 2-0 to amass the three maximum points.