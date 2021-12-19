GPL week 9 match report: Emmanuel Gyamfi grabs double in Aduana's win over Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Enterprising winger Emmanuel Gyamfi weaved his magic to score a brace in Aduana Stars win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dorma.



The fire boys inflicted a 3-2 win over Chelsea in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Gyamfi, who joined Aduana Stars before the start of the season has been instrumental and was at his best in the derby game.



The game seems to be balanced with both sides failing to score in the first half, however, it was the Kotoko outcast who rose to the occasion and opened the scoring in the 67th minutes before netting his second goal six minutes later.



Sam Adams, who scored the only goal in midweek against Ashantigold added the third goal for Aduana in the 86th minute.



Isaac Kwakye Osei and Anokye Badu Stephen scored the consolation goals for the visitors.



The win sends Aduana Stars to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points after 9 matches into the season.