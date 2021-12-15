GPL week 8 match report: Hearts secure slim win over Sharks in Elmina

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak secure first away win of the season



Gladson Awako makes the difference for Hearts of Oak with a stunning goal



Assistant coach, Hamza Obeng lead Hearts of Oak to victory in Elmina



Gladson Awako's strike made the difference for Hearts of Oak as the Phobians piped Elmina Sharks in Elmina.



Hearts have finally grabbed their first league win in their title defense season in a difficult game at the Ndoum Sports Complex.



Sharks had a bright start in the game with Justice Mensah coming close to getting the opener in the early minutes but his effort from a difficult angle went across the face of the goal.



In the 15th minute, Hearts also came close to drawing the first blood after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh squared a pass to Isaac Mensah in the box but the latter miscued his shot.



The first half afterward did not see any real chance as the half ended goalless.



Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu did not return for the second half as the commentator announced that the manager was rushed to the hospital due to illness.



In the second department, Richard Attah ensured that the scoreline stayed intact after pulling a brilliant save to deny James Agblenyo in a one-on-one situation on the hour mark.



Assistant coach, Hamza Obeng made a double substitution in the 65th minute, bringing on Gladson Awako and Kofi Kordzi to replace Enoch Asubonteng and Isaac Mensah.



Awako after spending just seven minutes on the field broke the deadlock with an expert strike. Salifu Ibrahim found the former Great Olympics man in a pocket of space who took a beautiful touch with the left before letting the ball fly to the top right corner.



Hearts of Oak held on to squeeze out what is now their first win of the season from a challenging game.