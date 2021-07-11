GPL week 33 preview: AshantiGold vs. Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold SC would want to seal their premiership status for next season on Sunday, July 11, 2021, when they take on Dreams FC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The Miners are currently sitting at the 9th position with 41 points from 32 games.



AshantiGold are just four points from the relegation zone with only two matches left for the season to end.



The Gold and Black outfit cannot drop points in Sunday's fixture as they aim at cementing their top-flight status with one game to spare.



AshantiGold are buzzing into this match with enough confidence after that emphatic 4-2 win over Aduana Stars in the FA Cup last Wednesday in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Thomas Duah will welcome back striker Gordon Kusi Brokelyn in his team to face Dreams on Sunday.



Brokelyn scored one of the goals in mid-week's Cup triumph against Aduana on his return to the match squad from injury.



Dreams are travelling to Obuasi to face the Miners with their top four aspirations on the line as they are only two points far from that target.



The 'Still Believe' outfit are currently lying at the 7th position on the premiership standings with 48 points from the 32 matches played already.



They are safe and sound for top-flight football next season having no threats of relegation whatsoever.



Dreams will be looking to make amends against Ashantigold as they go into this match on a back of back-to-back defeats to Aduana Stars and at home to Berekum Chelsea last week.



