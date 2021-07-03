GPL week 32 preview: WAFA vs Inter Allies, Academy boys look to compound Allies woes

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

WAFA will welcome Inter Allies at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on match week 32 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Academy boys come into this contest fresh from their 0-0 draw at AshantiGold.



Meanwhile, the Capelli boys have officially been relegated following their 2-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals at Dawu last week.

‪

Encounters between both sides have always produced top-quality football and today’s match promises to replicate the previous ones.‬‬‪



‪This encounter will officially be the 8th meeting between both sides in the country’s top flight.

‪

WAFA SC has recorded two wins and three wins for Inter Allies with two matches ending in draws.



Head-2-Head:‬



2014/15 Season:‬



‪1. Inter Allies 0-1 WAFA SC – Tema‬



‪2. WAFA SC 1-1 Inter Allies – Sogakope‬

‪

2015/16 Season:‬



‪3. WAFA SC 0-0 Inter Allies – Sogakope‬



‪4. Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC – Tema‬

‪

2016/17 Season:‬



‪5. WAFA SC 2-0 Inter Allies – Sogakope‬



‪6. Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC – El Wak‬

‪

2017/18 Season: Truncated



‪Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC – Tema‬

‪

2019/20 Season:‬ Truncated:



‪Inter Allies 1-1 WAFA SC‬



2020/21 Season:‬



‪7. Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC



‪8. WAFA SC ?-? Inter Allies



