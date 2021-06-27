GPL week 31 preview: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko lock horns in one of the most important games which could decide the league winner on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are in contention for the league title this season with both sides in a good run of form heading to this game.



The Phobians have not won the title in the last decade and are hoping to end the trophy drought this season with just a few games to go.



Hearts have been in top form under coach Samuel Boadu since he took over from Kosta Papic mid-way in the season.



The Phobians are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors go into the game as favorites considering their previous results against their arch-rivals in Accra.



The first leg played between the two sides in the first round ended in a stalemate in Accra.



Kotoko has been one of the best performing away teams in the league this season which could be one of their trump cards heading into this game.



Coach Mariano Barreto will be searching for his first win against Accra Hearts of Oak in this fixture likewise coach Samuel Boadu.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the game will be played with only 25 percent attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Fans hoping to attend the game may get an advanced ticket which will be sold at designated areas in the capital.



