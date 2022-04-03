GPL week 23 preview: Legon Cities host AshantiGold in Accra

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Legon Cities FC will entertain AshantiGold SC on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra as they continue their bid to avoid relegation.



The Royals have been in decent form recently and that have given them an uplift in their quest to retain top-flight status at the end of the season.



Cities have lost only one of their last eight matches in the premiership, winning three and drawing four - their best run in the league this campaign.



Maxwell Konadu's side are presently sitting at the 13th position on the log standings with 27 points from 22 games. They are five points above the drop zone.



Cities will be facing Sunday's game against AshantiGold with a lot of confidence after picking a vital one point from Aduana Stars in Dormaa in the midweek.



Cities could move to the 10th position on the league table if they are able to topple the Miners to extend their unbeaten home form to six games.



Konadu is approaching this match with a full squad available to him with Hans Kwofie in line to face his former club.



AshantiGold recorded a resounding 4-0 drubbing of Real Tamale United in the midweek to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after their last visit to the capital.



The Miners' last visit to Accra saw them suffering a 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last month.



Currently positioned at 11th place on the premiership standings with 28 points, 6 away from relegation, AshantiGold will be looking to extend the gap.



The Miners from Obuasi will be facing a stern test on Sunday since they haven't beaten Cities in the league in the last four meetings.



AshantiGold's last victory against the Royals was on March 18, 2018 - a 1-0 win at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Since then it's been two wins for Cities and two draws but Thomas Duah and his charges are out there to change the status quo.



AshantiGold's best player in this campaign has been Yaw Annor who has netted 8 goals so far in the premiership. He is expected to lead the side again on Sunday.



Duah is expected to hand youngster Aminu Adams a 3rd straight starting place in the Gold and Black shirt after scoring in each of his last two starts.