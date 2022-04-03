GPL week 23 preview: Dreams FC travel to Bibiani to play Gold Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gold Stars are back to their fortress and it is another must-win match against Dreams FC in Bibiani on Sunday.



Michael Osei and his boys returned to their base empty-handed after losing 1-0 at Accra Lions in midweek.



Gold Stars have won their last four matches at Dun's Park and looking to add Dreams FC to their recent list of victims.



Their last defeat at the venue was on 08 January 2022 when they lost 1-0 to defending champions Hearts of Oak.



Gold Stars are 14th on the table with 26 points but two places above the relegation mark.



Dreams FC are in 7th place on the table.



The Greens have not won on the road in five matches.



They suffered defeats at Accra Lions, Asante Kotoko, Medeama, AshantiGold, and drew at WAFA.