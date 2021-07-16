GPL triumph: Ernest Chemists CEO gifts Hearts team GH₵20,000

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Ernest Bediako Sampong, Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemist, a Pharmaceutical company, has gifted an amount of GH₵20,000 to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Mr. Bediako Sampong, a former Vice Board Chairman of the Hearts made this presentation after they emerged champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with a game to spare and would represent Ghana at this year's CAF Champions League.



Speaking at a brief presentation at the team's training ground in Accra, Eric Kofi Quarshie, Special Aide to Mr. Bediako Sampong, said his boss was elated with the latest glory attained by the club after a long trophy drought and deemed it right to reward the team.



"Mr Bediako Sampong is a Phobian by birth and a die-hard fan of the club, so we thought it wise to award the team for their excellent performances this season which enables them to break the long trophy drought.



"He is willing to offer further support for the club as they go into Africa and he remains hopeful they would be able to repeat the glory of 2001 of which he was part of the board,'' he said.



Hearts Captain, Fatawu Mohammed who received the package on behalf of the team, was grateful to Mr. Bediako Sampong for his kind gesture adding that it would help motivate the team as they seek greater exploits in the near future.



Hearts have a chance to win the double this season as they are in the quarter-finals of this year's MTN FA Cup.